Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC Sells 120 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises about 2.7% of Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $75,019,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $832,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

NYSE VLO opened at $123.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

