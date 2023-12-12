Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC Sells 700 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC decreased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,168 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the second quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at $54,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 50.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.90. The company has a market capitalization of $212.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.