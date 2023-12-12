Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 101,377 Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,311,000. Incyte accounts for approximately 1.0% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 34,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Incyte by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Incyte by 318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 670,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,708,000 after buying an additional 509,800 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.26.

Incyte Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of INCY stock opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.98.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.32 million. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

