Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 27,377 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $125.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

