Seven Eight Capital LP Boosts Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,759 shares during the period. Nasdaq makes up 1.2% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 51.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $54.22 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.