Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 59,490 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 295.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,490 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GH opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.94.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $143.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.25 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 80.69% and a negative return on equity of 322.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $152,946.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,926 shares in the company, valued at $156,268.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

