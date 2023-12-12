Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 77,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,000. Occidental Petroleum makes up approximately 0.7% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 150.8% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 593,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,058,000 after purchasing an additional 356,900 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 57.4% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 142,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 51,971 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $6,146,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 141.0% during the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,874 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 580,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,237,000 after purchasing an additional 57,522 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.0 %

OXY stock opened at $57.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $67.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.53.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

