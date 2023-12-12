Seven Eight Capital LP Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 866.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,203 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 83,561 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands makes up about 0.9% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock opened at $47.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.25. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the casino operator to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

LVS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

