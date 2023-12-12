Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $4.30 Million in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,000. 3M comprises 0.7% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $571,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in 3M by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 8,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in 3M by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $520,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock opened at $103.16 on Tuesday. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

