Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $3.53 Million Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 103,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of JD.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

JD.com Price Performance

NASDAQ JD opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.58. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $67.10.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

