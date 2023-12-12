Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $4.59 Million Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,734 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,000. Salesforce accounts for about 0.8% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CRM opened at $252.15 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $263.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.25 and a 200 day moving average of $215.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,883,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,726,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,898,900.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,883,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,726,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,898,900.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 867,297 shares of company stock valued at $194,015,410. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

