Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases 220,479 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 1,005.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,479 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

NASDAQ:GT opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

GT has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.80 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GT

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.