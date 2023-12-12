Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases 45,745 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 1,490.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 45,745 shares during the quarter. Etsy comprises 0.7% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Etsy by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Etsy by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $652,188.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,005.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $652,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,005.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $105,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,931.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,819,717 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ETSY opened at $84.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.96. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $636.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Etsy from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

