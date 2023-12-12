Seven Eight Capital LP Raises Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 1,005.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,479 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP owned about 0.09% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GT opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

GT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

