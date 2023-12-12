Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 13,196 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,196 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,027,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after purchasing an additional 161,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 75.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $106.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 175.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.80. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $108.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.46 and its 200 day moving average is $92.79.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 327.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

