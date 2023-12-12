Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,132 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,000. Target makes up 0.9% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in shares of Target by 465.3% in the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.07.

Target stock opened at $136.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

