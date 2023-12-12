Seven Grand Managers LLC Buys New Shares in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000. Corebridge Financial makes up 2.8% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 370.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,910,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,552,000 after acquiring an additional 22,766,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 16.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,725,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,024 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $115,410,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,875,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth about $95,736,000. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRBG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CRBG opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Featured Stories

