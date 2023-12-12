Seven Grand Managers LLC Buys New Stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000. CAVA Group makes up 1.7% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

CAVA stock opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.08. CAVA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $58.10.

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $175.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.49 million. CAVA Group had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CAVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

CAVA Group Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

