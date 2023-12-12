Seven Grand Managers LLC Buys New Stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000. CAVA Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,169,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

CAVA Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CAVA opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.08. CAVA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $58.10.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CAVA Group had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.