Seven Grand Managers LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 110,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. Gates Industrial makes up approximately 2.9% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at $18,872,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 20.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,307,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,757 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 12,858.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,761 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $12,417,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,941,000 after acquiring an additional 735,282 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.39.

Gates Industrial Stock Up 0.6 %

GTES stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $872.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.50 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Stories

