Seven Grand Managers LLC Invests $4.47 Million in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,466,000. Kodiak Gas Services makes up 8.7% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Seven Grand Managers LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Kodiak Gas Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $684,000. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on KGS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KGS opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.67.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $230.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.79 million. Kodiak Gas Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Articles

