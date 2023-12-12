Seven Grand Managers LLC Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000. Core & Main accounts for approximately 3.3% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Core & Main during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Core & Main during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Core & Main by 335.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James G. Castellano sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James G. Castellano sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 21,125,728 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $612,857,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,730,094 shares of company stock worth $2,105,320,185 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Shares of CNM stock opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $38.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

