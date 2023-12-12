Seven Grand Managers LLC Makes New Investment in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 107,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. FREYR Battery comprises about 2.0% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Seven Grand Managers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of FREYR Battery as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 653.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FREY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.90 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of FREYR Battery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.23.

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

NYSE:FREY opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76. FREYR Battery has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $11.83.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

FREYR Battery Profile

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

