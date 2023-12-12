Seven Grand Managers LLC Purchases Shares of 43,792 Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000. Atmus Filtration Technologies makes up approximately 1.9% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATMU. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,780,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,098,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,757,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 5,200 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $101,348.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,533.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ATMU stock opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $396.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.93 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 79.43% and a net margin of 10.67%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

