Seven Grand Managers LLC Reduces Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Seven Grand Managers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,908 shares during the quarter. GLOBALFOUNDRIES comprises about 2.0% of Seven Grand Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Seven Grand Managers LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,293,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,060,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,733,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,947,000 after acquiring an additional 514,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,486,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,324,000 after acquiring an additional 401,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GFS opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $72.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.71.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

