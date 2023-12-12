Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 0.9% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after buying an additional 308,876,983 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 216.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $272.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.90. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $145.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.