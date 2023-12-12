Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Buys 2,368 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,638,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 403.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 31,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 25,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.6% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average is $50.74. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $53.44. The firm has a market cap of $300.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

