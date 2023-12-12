Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Buys 36 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 114.0% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 433,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $464.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $359.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $440.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.45. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $376.49 and a one year high of $464.33.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.