Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Sells 8,549 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,549 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $152.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.61. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

