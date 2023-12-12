Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Takes Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.47. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

