Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Acquires 5,500 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 137.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.87.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $110.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $122.40.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

