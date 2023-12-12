Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Grows Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Incyte by 5.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Incyte by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 47,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Incyte by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,629,000 after buying an additional 92,894 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.26.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $919.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

