Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 346.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,854 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.