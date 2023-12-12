Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Has $980,000 Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 274.1% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XEL opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $72.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

