Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 232.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 527.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $192.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.68. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.66 and a 12-month high of $209.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.