Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $1.12 Million in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000. United States Steel comprises about 0.6% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 381.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 218,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 173,480 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 424.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 32,131 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in United States Steel by 10.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 14.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KGH Ltd lifted its stake in United States Steel by 38.6% in the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,173,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on X. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Argus cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

Insider Transactions at United States Steel

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of X opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.95. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.28.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.40%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

