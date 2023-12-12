Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,310 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000. Toll Brothers comprises approximately 0.7% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOL opened at $92.92 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.92.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

