Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $938,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $103.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.11. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $338.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.27.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

