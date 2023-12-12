Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 955.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 121.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGM. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of ALGM opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.14. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $53.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $275.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 26.08%. Research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Allegro MicroSystems

In other news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala acquired 1,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 302,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,412,162.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Derek D’antilio purchased 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $50,041.44. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,693.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,412,162.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.