Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,435,000 after acquiring an additional 99,453 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $449,801,000 after buying an additional 154,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,966,000 after buying an additional 3,721,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $265,067,000 after buying an additional 48,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,674,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $140,140,000 after buying an additional 209,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

DLB stock opened at $89.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.00. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.44 and a 1 year high of $91.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.61.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 58.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $743,349.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,679.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $743,349.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,679.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $3,828,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

