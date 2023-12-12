Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Earns “Sell” Rating from DZ Bank

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. DZ Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHOP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Get Shopify alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Shopify

Shopify Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $72.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a PE ratio of -80.04 and a beta of 2.23. Shopify has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $75.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average is $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth about $169,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 508.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.