Siacoin Market Cap Hits $412.67 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $412.67 million and approximately $14.47 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,722.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000230 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00174209 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.25 or 0.00558296 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008962 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.09 or 0.00411903 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00048936 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00117097 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000636 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,933,665,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,909,615,937 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
