Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SLAB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.13.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 0.8 %

SLAB opened at $122.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 1.17. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $194.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.57.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $203.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.02 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 6.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $398,141.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Laboratories

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 163,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,904,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 18.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

