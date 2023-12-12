Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.88. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $196.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.20 million. Analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $143,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,562.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,730.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 31,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

