Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces — Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:TSLX)

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2023

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLXGet Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 80.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.3%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $21.21.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $114.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 51.87%. On average, analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 287.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 873,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,326,000 after buying an additional 647,808 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,212,000 after buying an additional 577,842 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $5,629,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,705,000 after buying an additional 164,351 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $2,473,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLX

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

See Also

Dividend History for Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.