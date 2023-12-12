Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces — Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 80.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.3%.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $21.21.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $114.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 51.87%. On average, analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 287.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 873,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,326,000 after buying an additional 647,808 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,212,000 after buying an additional 577,842 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $5,629,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,705,000 after buying an additional 164,351 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $2,473,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

