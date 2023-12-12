Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 80.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.3%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of TSLX opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $21.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 51.87%. The firm had revenue of $114.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 164,351 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,407,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,308,000 after purchasing an additional 72,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,530,000 after purchasing an additional 94,277 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after purchasing an additional 84,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 577,842 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLX shares. TheStreet raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

