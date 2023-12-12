Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 80.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.3%.

Shares of TSLX opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $21.21. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $114.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 51.87% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLX. TheStreet raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, August 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

