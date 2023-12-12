Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Raymond James

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SKWD. JMP Securities upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

SKWD stock opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 15.48.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $239.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $109,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,979,639 shares in the company, valued at $212,878,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 587,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after buying an additional 54,945 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 77.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1,072.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 344,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 315,252 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $9,707,000. 41.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

