SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLM. TheStreet downgraded SLM from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SLM from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on SLM in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.18.

Get SLM alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLM

SLM Price Performance

SLM stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. SLM has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). SLM had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. SLM’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 32.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SLM by 219.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SLM in the third quarter worth $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SLM by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SLM by 194.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in SLM by 51.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.