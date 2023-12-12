SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives $167.48 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.61.

SEDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,298,000 after purchasing an additional 835,290 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,626,000 after buying an additional 778,034 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at $129,364,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $115,423,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 432.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,311,000 after purchasing an additional 321,509 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $79.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.85. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $345.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.65 million. Analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

